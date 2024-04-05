Keys to the game for top-ranked Northwestern’s clash with No. 2 Maryland

The Game of the Century. Just reading it sends chills down your spine. The phrase is mostly used for college football games, of course, but this Saturday, there’s another game of the century being played.

It’s got history. Since 2000, these teams have combined for a whopping 15 national championships and 29 final four appearances. Overall, these two programs have combined for 22 national titles. No other school has more than three.

It’s got brilliant individual talent. Eleven players participating in this matchup are on the Tewaaraton Watch List, and there are also 11 on Inside Lacrosse’s Midseason All-American list. This isn’t an aberration, either: there have been 15 years of the Tewaaraton going to a Northwestern or Maryland player. And since 2014, 20 Wildcats have made an All-American squad. The Terrapins boast 45 All-Americans in that stretch.

And, of course, this game will almost certainly have drama. Northwestern is the third-ranked scoring offense taking on the fourth-ranked scoring Maryland defense. The Wildcats have 44 free position goals, while the Terrapins have committed just 94 fouls all year. Something has to give. Here are your keys to the game.

The turnover battle

This one’s pretty obvious. In a game between a brilliant offense and a tenacious defense, the offense better make sure it’s running smoothly. For Northwestern, that’s been an occasional problem this season. The Wildcats’ 14.92 turnovers per game (64th, basically right at average nationally) makes sense given their pace, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story. When the turnover issues flare up — like against Notre Dame (21 turnovers) or Denver (19 in a narrow win) — Northwestern is vulnerable.

As for Maryland, the Terrapins boast a great defense that is 107th nationally in caused turnovers per game. How does that work? Well, of the 170 turnovers that Maryland’s opponents have committed this year, 97 have been uncaused. The Terps excel at getting other teams out of their comfort zone systematically, which means that while the turnover issues can’t be credited to any individual player, they’re also far more pervasive. That’s how four caused turnovers against Michigan becomes 15 Wolverine giveaways, and how three caused turnovers against Syracuse balloons to 12 turnovers from the Orange. If Northwestern wants to win this game, the offense has to remain in system and in sync.

Maryland’s management of the game

To reiterate, Maryland doesn’t really cause turnovers. The Terps take advantage of opponents’ mistakes, and they also just flat-out get stops. Emily Sterling (one of those aforementioned midseason All-Americans) is one of the main reasons why. The two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year has 110 saves through 12 games this season, good enough for ninth in the nation. All those saves lead to a lot of clearing opportunities.

And practice has definitely made perfect for the Terrapins. They currently sit at 20th in the nation in clearing percentage, at 91.2%. Northwestern, meanwhile, is sitting at a paltry 87.3% clearing percentage, only good enough for 65th nationally. That means that the clear battle will favor Maryland unless Northwestern ups its game in that area. Northwestern opponents this season have just an 85.7% clearing percentage, so if the Wildcats can bring Maryland down to that level, they might be able to pull off the road win. In Maryland’s two losses, their four failed clears led to five shots on goal and two goals.

Eking it out in the eight meter

These two teams are basically on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the free position. Northwestern excels at earning shots from the eight meter — the Wildcats are third in the country at 94 free position attempts, behind only Louisville and Kennesaw State. Maryland, conversely, is tied for 88th, with just 44 attempts from the eight meter. The disparity between the teams’ attempts is so stark that Madison Taylor by herself (19) has more free position goals than the Terps as a team (13).

But while Maryland doesn’t take a lot of free position shots, it also hardly gives up any. The Terps have allowed just 40 free position shots all year, a mark of just 3.33 free position shots per game. If that pace held, and Northwestern shoots at its usual percentage from the spot (46.8%), the Wildcats will earn just 1.56 points from there. That’s a far cry from their usual 3.67 free position goals per game. In fact, Taylor by herself averages 1.58 free position goals per game.

Something has to give.

And something almost certainly will. Both teams have put together impressive performances (Maryland’s toppling of previous No. 2 Michigan, Northwestern’s 16-10 road win over then-No. 13 North Carolina) but also provided clunkers (Northwestern’s stunning overtime loss to Penn State, Maryland’s home defeat at the hands of then-No. 14 Penn) just within the past two weeks. One could easily see both teams as potential national title favorites, but one could just as easily see both teams as flawed outfits who are going to struggle this Saturday. And to add even more intrigue to the contest, the winner will be almost assured the top seed in the Big Ten if both teams take care of business the rest of the way. It’ll all go down tomorrow at 5 p.m. central on the Big Ten Network from College Park. Don’t miss it.