Farewell (for now) to the site that changed my life

How many times can you say you got to live out one of your dreams — before the end of your junior year of college?

That’s exactly what writing for and running Inside NU since July 2021 was for me. Growing up in Chicago’s northwest suburbs, I was always a Northwestern fan, fond of players like Justin Jackson and Paddy Fisher but never serious enough to attend games at Ryan Field or the old Welsh-Ryan Arena. Even then, I always thought, Man, it’d be so awesome to get to cover Northwestern games one day.

At Inside NU, I got to realize exactly that and so, so, so much more. The first Northwestern game I ever covered for INU — Northwestern-Iowa from Ryan Field in 2021 — was pretty emblematic of the wackiness, in a lot of ways. A 17-12 final score in classic Big Ten West fashion. A protest delaying on-field action. Center Tyler Linderbaum, an eventual first-round pick, dominating postgame questions.

All the facets of that November contest from a chilly Ryan Field turned out to be pretty emblematic over the course of three years. More than anything, though, I recall being in absolute awe getting to watch college football from that close of a perspective, to have a chance to ask questions to top players and figures around the Big Ten — and that pure joy has never faded, all because of Inside NU.

Of course, there were plenty of nadirs I encountered in my three years as a staff writer, managing editor and co-editor-in-chief. Football winning four games in two years, and a mere two of them against conference competition, was frankly difficult to endure. The first ever INU road trip I went on to to cover Wildcat football at Minnesota in 2022 (shoutout Gavin Dorsey and Jake Mozarsky) was not only frigid, but still the most somber presser I’ve ever attended. Men’s basketball repeatedly finding the most incomprehensible ways to lose close games in 2021-22 left little room for optimism. Side note: if you told me in spring 2022 how the next two years would play out for Pat Fitzgerald and Chris Collins, I would’ve thought I was being tricked by an otherworldly force in a mediocre horror movie (which I somehow tend to enjoy).

Even then, those low points instilled in me finding ways to craft new angles and ask hard-hitting questions to coaches of programs not accomplishing their goals. Far from every team I’ll be tasked with covering in my eventual journalism career will dominate each opponent, so for that lesson, I’m grateful.

Likewise, this past summer was unlike a month I had ever experienced. With concurrent scandals emerging in football, baseball, volleyball and more, running Inside NU turned from an extracurricular into an entity controlling virtually my every second, every thought. I’m pretty sure I never went over 30 seconds without checking my phone between July and August 2023 (has anything really changed?!?). Undoubtedly, there were moments of despair, both professionally and personally.

Having to report about Northwestern coaches being negligent and athletes failing to meet codes of conduct is never easy nor pleasant for anyone, especially those that actively want to see all parties involved with the university content and well off. However, if nothing else, this past summer was a formative experience in maintaining high-level coverage of a rapidly evolving situation, finding ways to report sensitively and ethically and, overall, a testament to the heights that Inside NU can achieve when the national spotlight is the brightest. I’d never wish for that history to repeat itself at all, but I’m still appreciative of what July and August imbued — and I won’t be forgetting those tidbits anytime soon.

Enough with the distressing stuff. Truly, I feel so lucky to have born witness to so many unbelievable achievements while writing for and leading Inside NU. As Michael Wilbon put it at Northwestern basketball’s pep rally before taking on UConn in the Round of 32, this really is a “golden age” of NU Athletics. Among the accomplishments and places I was lucky enough to somehow be:

Two of the school’s three March Madness trips for men’s basketball, including after it seemed seemed like Collins’ office was already cleaned out (my humble opinion: Sacramento > Brooklyn)

MBB wins over No. 1 Purdue (missed the first one but absolutely couldn’t the second time around), Illinois (2023 and 2024), Indiana (2022 and 2023) and the 2023 and 2024 Big Ten Tournaments

Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Bowl (Vegas is, well, something)

The last ever game at (previously existing) Ryan Field

The 2023 NFL Combine, where four Wildcats excelled and I met idols like Field Yates, Ian Rapoport and Dan Graziano

Two sets of Big Ten football media days (always love Lucas Oil)

Three Northwestern football Pro Days (shoutout to this photobomb of Fitzgerald and Bears GM Ryan Poles)

Wrigley Field, for both Wildcat football and baseball

Having seen even one or two of those would be more than sufficient in the relative history of Northwestern Athletics. Instead, I was able to experience all of them. Walking behind and chatting with Collins on his way to the Barclays Center locker room after beating FAU, and trailing Ben Bryant on Allegiant Stadium’s turf after winning Las Vegas Bowl game MVP honors, are moments where I still think, How the f*** did I end up here?

More than that, those indelible experiences indicate just how ridiculously cool this gig is. That’s all a testament to Inside NU and the creative freedom as well as credential access it gives its writers.

Now, time for some much-needed thank yous. The first have to be to my amazing co-EICs, Iggy Dowling and David Gold. Without their guidance, consultation, friendship, constant communication (I think a text was sent at literally every imaginable hour) and intelligence, there’s no way I would have been able to manage any of these responsibilities. Both are truly good friends and brothers for life — after all, when you spend time on the road together in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin and Lincoln, Nebraska, your bond is immortalized. Seriously, thank you guys for keeping me sane (a relative term, of course) not just with INU, but in all areas of life.

Next, I want to thank all the Inside NU editorial staff that I had the pleasure of working with, as well as those who contributed anything at all to the site in my tenure. INU would have little to no vision without the collective creative genius and care of those running it, but more importantly, would cease to exist without the daily articles that populate it. The fact that this many Northwestern students from diverse backgrounds and areas of study a) rally around Wildcat athletics and b) are able to write at this in-depth of a level is remarkable.

In particular, thanks to my friend and former EIC Dan Olinger for first communicating with me about INU all the way back in the spring of 2021, after I had just committed to Northwestern. Without Dan, I may have *gasp* written for The Daily, but that’s best left for a Dave Dameshek “N ‘if’ L.” Also, thanks to former EICs Gavin, Ben Chasen and Mac Stone, who remain people I can always count on, whether talking ball or asking for career guidance.

Massive plaudits are in order for Northwestern’s athletic communications staff, too. Thanks in particular to Zach Wingrove and Jacob Pavilack for handling my constant bombardment of texts and questions (maybe, just maybe, they’ll finally stop) and granting me access to fascinating conversations with all-world players and coaches. I also am deeply grateful for Paul Kennedy, Sean Dennison, Liam Kennedy and Shealyn Abbott. It wasn’t just because I saw them as many as five days a week: Northwestern’s SIDs are all helpful resources and genuinely outstanding people who deserve to oversee winning programs.

Speaking of that, I’m indebted to any coach or player who took the time to answer any one of my many questions. Specifically, I seriously appreciate Collins — who I think would give tremendous answers for five hours in a presser if not actually dragged out of the room — David Braun, Fitzgerald, Derrick Gragg, Boo Buie, Evan Hull, Brooks Barnhizer, Ryan Langborg (the quote he gave me in the locker room in Brooklyn the day before NU’s first tournament game remains the best I’ve ever received), Cam Johnson and Bryant. There are far more to list, but I sincerely appreciate your level of candor and respect, often for a kid who was just getting started in this industry.

Of course, none of where I’ve been able to go (metaphorically or, most of the time, literally) has been possible without the unwavering support of my family. Thanks to my parents and younger brother Lance for always being flexible (with many weird hours) and understanding that, well, some meals required me to sprint upstairs to publish a story. On top of that, I’m constantly impressed by how well you all kept up with such a fast-moving Northwestern sports environment, finding time to read my work and giving me tangible and practical advice which I’ve applied countless times.

Thanks as well to anyone who’s ever read even a single word of any of my Inside NU stories or myriad of tweets. Northwestern’s fanbase is special because of how passionate and in-tune its supporters are — of the past and present — but also because of an undeniable loyalty. Getting to meet so many people who professed their admiration for Inside NU or even my work in Sacramento, Vegas and Brooklyn is still incredibly surreal to me. Even those who offered comments correcting a vocabulary choice (which I’m sure there were many) or disagreeing with one another furthered the conversation; when you’re writing about a school that gets as little publicity as NU, that level of attention from an audience is about all you can ask for. I especially have to salute the West Lot Pirates, whose podcast remains the industry standard and who did nothing but take me in under their arms even before I stepped foot on campus.

What’s next for me? To start, this (hopefully) won’t be the last piece I ever write for Inside NU. Like Buie in the view of opposing head coaches (seriously, not sure I’ve heard foes gush that much over another player), you can’t get rid of me just yet. I still have some fun interviews in store, so stay tuned for those in the next few weeks/months. Moreover, I should have an announcement soon on my plans for the summer and hopefully the fall, when I’ll be on my Journalism Residency.

I’ll still attend and cover plenty of Wildcat games next year (though likely not football because of JR) and beyond, and I hope to be able to catch up with so many friends and familiar faces. Please say hi!

When I look back on my time at Northwestern, I’ll think of those delirious six-hour car rides through cornfields with David and Iggy to watch a hideous football game, or setting foot in the Wildcats’ jubilant locker room with a bracket logo imprinted on the carpet — understanding that I left no stone unturned to offer the most all-encompassing coverage of Wildcat Athletics. Even though it’s just an SB Nation blog, I feel confident in leaving Inside NU behind in the great hands of Ethan Segall, Sophia Vlahakis and more, recognizing just how much respect it can command as a publication — that means even getting shouted out in ESPN or on Sirius XM. For that to be said about a blog run by a handful sports geeky college students is pretty unfathomable.

Ultimately, as I further pursue my eventual career of writing and reporting about pro or college sports, I know that the industry is just as competitive as ever. What trumps that and allows me to feel reassured is that I couldn’t have asked for a college extracurricular to have better prepared me than Inside NU.