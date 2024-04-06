Making the case for Matt Nicholson and Ty Berry to return

‘Cats basketball has been over for two weeks now, and the offseason is fully underway. Portal fanfare has begun and speculation is rampant among Northwestern men’s basketball fandom. What types of players is Chris Collins looking for? Who has he contacted? What is his plan to replace Boo Buie?

All of those questions are bound to be answered in time, but perhaps the most pressing matter for the program is the future of its two seniors — Matthew Nicholson and Ty Berry —who both have the option to return for one final ride in purple and white.

Retaining both is paramount for the ‘Cats as they navigate life without Agent Zero. Berry, before his season ending injury, emerged this year as a true scoring threat and an efficient shooter from beyond the arc in his best offensive season yet. He shot the ball at a 43% clip from beyond the arc and is a capable perimeter defender with quick hands and feet.

Nicholson, on the other hand, got off to a very slow start and was never much of a contributor on offense, averaging just over five points in 22.3 minutes per game. He was equally frustrating on the glass, averaging just 4.3 boards per contest despite his seven-foot frame. However, as the leader in blocks this season, he was still incredibly important to Northwestern’s defensive system, and his absence down the stretch made the team noticeably worse.

The case for both of their returns is pretty simple and logical, and there exists significant overlap in the pitch I’d make to each of them. Firstly, both suffered season ending injuries this year, missed the stretch run and were unable to participate in the postseason festivities.

Is next year’s team guaranteed to make another tournament? Of course not. Most would probably bet against it. But if Berry and Nicholson decide to return together, that team is a transfer point guard and some depth away from having a real shot.

It is also okay to get real about the future of the two players we are discussing here. Neither Berry nor Nicholson likely have an NBA future, at least not as it stands. Berry potentially has the athleticism for it, but he has to strengthen his defensive game and prove that he can create his own shot. Nicholson just doesn’t play the game like a modern NBA big man, making the overseas option his best bet following his time at Northwestern.

That considered, it simply doesn’t make sense for either to leave college just yet. With NIL deals, the money factor that used to make turning pro and crossing the pond intriguing no longer exists on nearly the same level. Berry and Nicholson have been part of two straight fun Northwestern teams that energized the campus and packed Welsh-Ryan Arena. Why not use up all their eligibility and continue the story?

Next year’s team could also be their team to lead. This year, it was Buie’s team, alongside fellow graduate senior Ryan Langborg, who played a prominent leadership role. Both of those guys are gone now. Berry and Nicholson would be the primary voices in that locker room along with rising senior Brooks Barnhizer next season, making them all the more valuable to Coach Collins as he looks to restock for his 2024-25 campaign.

Zooming in on Berry, his injury came first and pumped the brakes out of nowhere on what was shaping up to be a great year of offensive production from the senior. At the time he went down, there was certainly an argument that he was the second most important player on the roster.

Berry has to feel like he missed out on something, not just from a team success standpoint, but from a personal one as well. He must want the opportunity to play the way he was playing for an entire season, both to live out his days as a star for the Wildcats and to help jumpstart a future in basketball beyond college.

Nicholson doesn’t have quite as much opportunity no matter how he looks next season, which makes his departure more likely in my eyes. But there’s still a great case for Collins to make, as we’ve outlined.

If Collins wants to compete in the Big Ten next year, he has to offset the loss of one of the program’s best players of all time. Suffice to say, those are big shoes to fill; but the first step is obvious: convince Matt and Ty to come back. Without them, the base isn’t solid enough to succeed even with additional portal help, making a rebuilding season the most likely outcome.

Collins has every motivation to be aggressive this offseason and try to field a team capable of continuing this run of success in Evanston. He’s going to provide Nicholson and Berry with support. Taking into account the precious time missed by both players this past season, and the lack of opportunities in professional basketball either has just yet, a return to Northwestern is the best option for both Nicholson and Berry.

If Collins lays down those facts, the choice should be pretty simple. Let’s run it back.