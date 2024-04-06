Rapid Reaction: No. 1 Northwestern lacrosse triumphs over No. 2 Maryland 17-9 on the road

On Saturday, No. 1 Northwestern lacrosse (11-2, 3-1 B1G) defeated No. 2 Maryland (10-3, 3-1 B1G) 17-9 in a critical Big Ten conference matchup. Notably, this game was Maryland’s first home conference loss under head coach Cathy Reese, who has been at the helm since 2007. While the game was close in the first quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Terrapins 9-2 in the second and third quarters to drive Maryland into a massive deficit.

Sophomore Madison Taylor and graduate student Izzy Scane both scored six goals each, while Maryland’s Hannah Leubecker, Libby May and Eloise Clevenger all led their team with two goals. In addition, graduate student Erin Coykendall had four assists for the Wildcats. Defensively, senior Jane Hansen was a star, picking up two ground balls and a caused turnover. Graduate goalkeeper Molly Laliberty had seven saves with a 0.438 save percentage, while Maryland goalie Emily Sterling recorded 10 of her own.

Although Maryland beat Northwestern 19-10 on the draw control, turnovers were its demise. It had 23 turnovers compared to NU’s 17, and was outshot 26 to 32 by the Wildcats.

The first quarter went back and forth. Junior Samantha Smith scored less than two minutes in for Northwestern, but immediately on the next possession, graduate student Erin Coykendall received a green card, giving Maryland a player-up opportunity. The Terps capitalized with Chrissy Thomas tying things up with a come-from-behind goal. They then took a 2-1 lead just 42 seconds later after Libby May found the back of the next.

Northwestern won its first draw control 12 minutes into the game and was able to even out the score via a free position goal from sophomore Madison Taylor. Next, Scane scored a goal to take the lead, before forcing a Maryland turnover. She almost scored another goal off a ball that rebounded off Maryland goalie Emily Sterling’s stick, but her goal didn’t count since she was in the crease.

The Terrapins clawed back to lead 4-3 after Kori Edmondson and Hannah Leubecker scored back-to-back goals, but again, Taylor stopped the bleeding with her own goal before a media timeout with 5:39 left in the quarter. Following the timeout, a Maryland possession was stopped early due to an offensive foul, which led to a Scane goal assisted by Coykendall.

At the end of the quarter, Northwestern graduate student Lindsey Frank was issued a yellow card, giving Maryland another player-up opportunity. However, Laliberty made her first save of the game after Frank was carded, robbing Leubecker of the opportunity to tie things up.

Scane made it a hat trick to start the second quarter, giving Northwestern a 6-4 lead. Frank extended that lead with a free-position shot, following an impressive drive where the Wildcats forced a turnover from Sterling.

With 4:28 left in the second quarter, Maryland finally ended its 17-minute scoring drought after Leubecker scored off a free position shot. But the Wildcats regained its three-goal lead right back after Coykendall scored her first of the day. Headed into halftime, Northwestern led 8-5.

Scane opened the second half with her fourth goal of the game, executing a face dodge before rocketing a low bounce shot past Sterling. On the next two drives, Taylor scored two consecutive goals, bringing her goal count to four as well.

The rest of the quarter was utter dominance for the Wildcats, as junior Emerson Bohlig, Taylor and Smith racked in more goals to put their team up 14-5. Smith’s goal notably was via a diving shot.

Meanwhile, Maryland failed to score for the first 12 minutes in the third quarter, committing four turnovers and getting three shots saved by Northwestern goalie Molly Laliberty. It nearly got a chance to score when Samantha White failed to clear successfully, but Taylor checked Leubecker to prevent her from scoring a wide-open goal.

Toward the end of the quarter, Libby May got the Terrapins its first goal of the second half to cut the NU lead down to eight. With 15 minutes left in the game, the Wildcats were up 14-6.

Maryland wasn’t going down without a fight, as Eloise Clevenger scored a free-position goal to kick off the fourth quarter. She scored the Terrapins' next goal as well, by virtue of a behind-the-back shot. But Taylor stopped the Maryland run with yet another free-position goal — her sixth goal of the game.

Scane scored two more goals at the end of the game to close things off, while Thomas also got one of her own. The only negative occurrence for the Wildcats at the end of the game was an injury to Smith, who was carried off the field with around four minutes left in the game. Although nothing official has been confirmed of her status, the announcers on Big Ten Network said that Smith was suffering from a cramp.

Ultimately, Northwestern’s lead was just too much for Maryland to overcome, and the score settled with a final margin of 17-9.

The Wildcats are set to face Ohio State at home on April 13 in their first game of the season at Martin Stadium.