Ranking every Northwestern men’s basketball win this season

In spite of a tough ending to their year in the form of a double-digit loss to the top-seeded UConn Huskies, the Northwestern men’s basketball team still enjoyed a wildly successful year. The season saw multiple AP top-10 wins, a top four finish in a competitive Big Ten conference and record-breaking numbers from graduate senior Boo Buie. Looking back at the season in totality, though, the Wildcats had a tough schedule, making their 22 wins all the more impressive. Let’s rank the ‘Cats’ wins, game by game:

22-13: Other Non-Conference Wins… and Penn State

22. vs. Western Michigan, 63-59 (November 14)

Highlight: The first of six 20-point efforts from Brooks Barnhizer.

21. at DePaul, 56-46 (December 16)

Highlight: Northwestern’s only win as a ranked program this season.

20. vs. Jackson State, 74-63 (December 29)

Highlight: Five threes from Ty Berry fueled a solid shooting night for the ‘Cats.

19. vs. Binghamton, 72-61 (November 6)

Highlight: Boo Buie continuing right where he left off with 27 points in the season opener.

18. vs. Detroit Mercy, 91-59 (December 10)

Highlight: 22 off the bench for sophomore Nick Martinelli in a breakout game.

17. vs. Northern Illinois, 89-67 (November 27)

Highlight: A season-high 15 points from Matt Nicholson on 86% shooting.

16. vs. Rhode Island, 72-61 (November 18)

Highlight: Jumping out to a 20-point lead just 10 minutes into the game.

15. vs. Penn State, 68-63 (February 11)

Highlight: Double figures for all five starters, who were responsible for 65 of NU’s 68 points.

14. vs. Arizona State, 65-46 (December 20)

Highlight: A 16-2 run in the first half to put this game away early.

13. at Penn State, 76-72 (January 10)

Highlight: A second half comeback led by Barnhizer’s 15 second-half points.

12. at Indiana, 76-72 (February 18)

A win in Assembly Hall against the Hoosiers, who struggled mightily for much of the season, was less notable for the resume, but more so in terms of what it represented. After having struggled for much of the season to finish out games on the road, NU finally broke their streak with a needed win in Bloomington, in spite of a shaky ending.

11. at Maryland, 68-61 (February 28)

The Nick Martinelli game. The Wildcats led for the entire second half in their second encounter with the Terps, and were blessed with a career performance from the Glenview, Illinois native. The sophomore scored a career-high 27 points in 39 minutes of play, and helped the ‘Cats grab a third straight win to end February.

10. vs. Ohio State, 83-58 (January 27)

After an extremely emotional win over Illinois, the Wildcats were in danger of an avoidable loss against Ohio State. But rather than fall into the trap game, Northwestern doubled down on their dominance, practically running the Buckeyes out of the gym. The ‘Cats shot a whopping 58% from the field and 53% from three-point land in what was all but a perfect game for them.

9. vs. Maryland, 72-69 (January 17)

Having recently beaten Illinois at the State Farm Center, Maryland looked scary to Big Ten foes. Northwestern had the pleasure of being their next opponent. Both teams were extremely evenly-matched for all 40 minutes, with neither side able to pull away until the final buzzer. Despite letting prolific scoring guard Jahmir Young go for 36 points, the Wildcats were able to shut down the rest of the Terrapin offense. Offensively, Agent Zero did much of the heavy lifting, dropping 20 on 50% shooting from the field.

8. vs. Minnesota, 90-66 (March 9)

To wrap up their season, the ‘Cats welcomed Minnesota for Senior Night, looking to avenge their overtime loss earlier in the season in Minneapolis. The final game in Welsh-Ryan Arena for Buie and Langborg was a special one, as they combined for 40 points and 12 assists, while Barnhizer poured on an additional 23 points. The Wildcats absolutely got their revenge, routing the Golden Gophers in a 24-point win in which they never trailed.

7. vs. Nebraska, 80-68 (February 7)

Coming off two straight tough losses on the road against Purdue and Minnesota, Northwestern was on the verge of falling off a cliff in their race to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid going into a pivotal game against Nebraska, who had recently come off an upset win over No. 6 Wisconsin. Hot three-point shooting helped NU pull out to an early 15-point lead mid-way through the first half, and they never looked back, leading by double digits until the final buzzer. Defensive efforts were a bright spot for Chris Collins and company, as they limited Nebraska stars Keisei Tominaga and Rienk Mast to a combined 5-for-15 shooting. However, the game was marred by Ty Berry’s tragic season-ending torn meniscus injury, which was a massive blow to the team’s makeup for the rest of the year.

6. vs. Dayton, 71-66 (November 10)

In just the second game of the year, Northwestern faced their first real test in the form of All-American DaRon Holmes II and the Flyers. A late first-half run by Northwestern was met with a similar one from Dayton, and the two teams saw themselves locked in a tight one for much of the second half. Although it was far from perfection, NU did everything right down the stretch and earned themselves a valuable out-of-conference win for their resume.

5. vs. Michigan, 76-62 (February 22)

Although Northwestern didn’t have their best game against a bad Michigan team in their late February matchup, the game was truly special for one big reason: Boo Buie. With just under 10 minutes left in the first half, Boo Buie knocked down a long trey, and with it became the all-time leading scorer in program history. Despite a hot start, the Wolverines ultimately weren’t able to spoil the record-breaking night, as solid showings from Langborg (20 points), Barnhizer (19 points) and Buie (16 points) proved just too much.

4. vs. Michigan State, 88-74 (January 7)

In their first home game of 2024, Northwestern faced a challenge going up against a red-hot Michigan State team led by legendary coach Tom Izzo and prolific scorer Tyson Walker. An early lead for MSU disappeared as the ‘Cats defense held the Spartans to just five points over the last seven minutes of the first half, creating a 15-point lead going into halftime. From then on, it was smooth sailing, with all five starters getting into double figures, while they slowed Sparty’s offense outside of Walker. Despite having another two months in the season, the ‘Cats win proved to be massive to their fourth place finish in a cutthroat race in the Big Ten standings.

3. vs. FAU, 77-65 (March 22)

Making their third-ever March Madness appearance as a program, the Wildcats hoped to continue their postseason win streak at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, having won both of their past two Round of 64 games in 2017 and 2023, respectively. Going up against 8-seeded Florida Atlantic, who had made the Final Four as a 9-seed the year before, was no cake walk. A really slow start for both teams resulted in an uneventful first half, which saw just 39 combined points. But a halftime break gave the opportunity for a reset, and Northwestern looked like a new team coming out of the locker room. Jumping out to a nine-point lead, the ‘Cats looked primed for a Sunday night matchup with UConn, but a fierce comeback led by Vlad Goldin and Brandon Weatherspoon put the Owls up 58-56 with under a minute to go. Yet again, Brooks Barnhizer would come through with another clutch bucket, slicing through the defense for a layup with just 8 seconds left. Heading into their fifth overtime game of the season, the ‘Cats were ready for the moment, absolutely dominating offensively to advance to the Round of 32 for the third time in school history.

2. vs. No. 10 Illinois, 96-91 (January 24)

A surprisingly close second after the win over Purdue was Northwestern’s absolutely electric victory over Illinois, who had just regained star guard Terrence Shannon Jr. for his first game back following a suspension. In a rematch following a 30-point blowout loss in Champaign, NU was determined to get its revenge. Northwestern faced arguably their most exhausting battle, with neither team earning a lead of more than five points all the way through regulation, where the first 40 minutes ended with the two teams knotted at 76. A combined 52 points from graduate seniors Ryan Langborg and Buie guided the offense to victory in the team’s highest-scoring game of the season. But the highlight of the game came from Brooks Barnhizer, who hit an and-1 three-pointer from the corner with just under three minutes left in overtime to put Northwestern up by seven, basically sealing the game for the ‘Cats, and cementing it as one of the most clutch shots of the entire year.

1. vs. No. 1 Purdue, 92-88 (December 1)

After a shocking win over the Boilermakers the season before, the Wildcats doubled their success in front of a packed home crowd, beating top-ranked Purdue. Led by reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Purdue engaged Northwestern in a back-and-forth dogfight which went down to the wire in overtime. To no one’s surprise, Boo Buie shined, scoring a season-high 31 points to will his unranked squad to a massive resume victory. On the defensive side for the Wildcats, Edey was never able to fully get comfortable (despite dropping 35 points) thanks to Northwestern’s bigs. It’s hard to choose any other game for the Wildcats which defined their year quite as much as this one — the only court storm for the ‘Cats in their 2023-24 campaign — and the game that placed them in the AP Top 25 for the only time in the season.