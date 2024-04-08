Based on matchups with Northwestern, is UConn or Purdue winning it all?

This season, the ‘Cats have taken on both teams in the national championship. In this article, I’ll take a look back on those games and which team should come out on top based on performances against NU.

Game 1 vs. Purdue

Towards the beginning of the season, on December 1st, Northwestern took on Purdue in a sold-out Welsh-Ryan Arena. The ‘Cats trailed early by 13, and it seemed like the Boilermakers were going to get revenge from last season. However, NU came back and turned the game into a real battle. No team held a lead of more than four points from the 16-minute mark in the second half until the final whistle.

Luke Hunger came up with some huge plays in the final minutes of the second half. He had six points and defended Zach Edey to the best of his ability. Hunger had been saddled on the bench for most of the year, and this game helped him emerge as an important player for the team.

In the closing seconds of the second half, Boo Buie hit a floater, a shot that seemed to be the game winner. However, Purdue executed its next two plays to perfection: a heave up the court and timeout, followed by an Edey layup. In overtime, Buie and Ty Berry made key threes, and the ‘Cats were able to ice the game with good free throw shooting.

NORTHWESTERN TAKES THE LEAD WITH 3.2 LEFT. @NUMensBball pic.twitter.com/OrMN0WHPLk — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 2, 2023

Northwestern was fortunate because Purdue, the second best three-point shooting team in the country, only shot 26% from distance. Zach Edey dominated NU’s front line with 35 and 14 rebounds, but the team was able to survive by cycling through its rotation of centers. At the end of the game, Matthew Nicholson and Hunger fouled out, while Berry, Brooks Barnhizer, Buie and Blake Preston all had four fouls.

Offensively, the ‘Cats had a tremendous game with Buie, Berry and Ryan Langborg all scoring 20 points or more. Buie had 31 and dished out nine assists, Berry contributed 21 and three threes and Langborg finished with 20 and four threes. As a team, Northwestern shot 50% from three and had one of its better offensive games of the season.

Game 2 against Purdue

In late January, the ‘Cats traveled to West Lafayette, seeking to win their third in a row against Purdue. After a close first ten minutes, the Boilermakers went on a 12-0 run to take a big lead. Northwestern withstood an avalanche of threes to end the first half and trailed 47-39 after 20 minutes.

The ‘Cats made a quick run out of the break and got to within three with 16 minutes to go. The game stayed tight from then on as neither team could get separation. Down the stretch, Lance Jones made three triples in a span of four minutes, while Buie and Langborg also hit clutch buckets. In the last few seconds, after Berry made three free throws and Edey went one of two from the line, Buie had a great look at a floater to end the game. Controversially, there was no foul call as Jones grabbed Buie right before his attempt glanced off the rim.

Once again, the teams went to overtime, a period where the Boilermakers took control. Edey scored Purdue’s first 10 points of the extra period after Nicholson fouled out of the game. Later in the game, after Barnhizer converted a layup, Nick Martinelli was hooked by Jones. However, the foul was called on Martinelli. Chris Collins did his best to hold it in, but was eventually ejected from the game, leaving the court in emphatic fashion.

Instantly legendary ejection from Chris Collins. This is how they used to do it, kids. pic.twitter.com/ICOU634SQn — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 1, 2024

The ‘Cats once again had a terrific shooting game: 57.6% from the field and 51.9% from three. Buie had 25 on seven threes and Berry also scored 25 with six threes. However, there were major foul discrepancies, a trend that’s been common in almost all of Purdue’s games. The ‘Cats had 31 fouls to Purdue’s 15, and the Boilermakers attempted 46 free throws while NU took eight. Northwestern had eight players who had three or more fouls with three players being disqualified.

Round of 32 against UConn

The ‘Cats ran into an absolute buzzsaw in the second round of the tournament. UConn won the national championship last year, and the team is widely considered to be better this year. Donovan Clingan has the ability to change a game defensively in a way that no other player in the country can.

To begin the game, NU was down 11-2 after five minutes, and UConn didn’t look back. They took a 40-18 lead at halftime, and it was looking like the ‘Cats were going to get steamrolled out of the tournament. Northwestern didn’t give up though, and after being down 57-27, they outscored the Huskies 31-18 to finish the game.

Buie didn’t have the storybook ending to his collegiate career many had hoped for, but he was still able to put up nine points and four assists. Brooks Barnhizer, after a tough first half, had a terrific second half, finishing the game with 18 points. Also, Ryan Langborg finished out his college career with 13 points and three treys.

On the other side, Tristen Newton led UConn with 20 points and 10 assists, but it was Clingan who really made his mark. The center had 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. The Huskies had a dreadful game shooting threes, 3-for-22, but they were still able to finish with a comfortable win.

Who will the National Championship

Northwestern played Purdue close in both games and got blown out by UConn. However, it is important to note that the ‘Cats were a different team when they took on the Huskies. The team lost Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson for the season. These injuries severely limited the ceiling of NU. They also most likely would’ve been a much higher seed if the two players were able to finish the end of the season. Losses against Rutgers and Iowa probably would’ve turned into wins. That would’ve affected the team’s seeding in the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Berry certainly would’ve played a crucial role against UConn with his ability to make threes and defend opposing guards. The loss of Nicholson was felt as Donovan Clingan had his way with Luke Hunger and Blake Preston. Still, it would have taken a season-best effort to take down the number one overall team in the country.

UConn and Purdue are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in KenPom. However, the Huskies hold the edge in both offensive and defensive efficiency, ranking No. 1 in offense and No. 4 in defense. The Boilermakers are third in offensive efficiency and 12th defensively. UConn has more balance offensively as the team has five players averaging 11 or more per game. They don’t have a dominant scorer, but anyone can lead them on a given night. Purdue has four players who score in double digits led by Zach Edey at 24.9 per game. Lance Jones has been the x-factor for the team — Purdue is 15-0 when Jones scores 14 or more.

The Boilermakers don’t play at a breakneck pace, but they like to pursue fast break opportunities when possible. UConn also will be opportunistic in the full court, but overall, they are near the bottom of college basketball in possessions per game with 68 per contest.

Purdue will pose a challenge that the Huskies haven’t seen all season (Zach Edey), but Clingan will be the best defender that Edey’s played against. He averages 2.5 blocks per game and is a strong deterrent around the rim.

The Boilermakers will have to shoot lights out from three-point range, a spot where the team’s been sensational all year. They rank second in percentage at 40.8% and have five players, on a decent volume, who shoot 42.9% or better from distance. This is one area that Purdue has a large advantage over UConn. The Huskies aren’t a bad shooting team from downtown, 36.7%, but they’ve struggled this tournament and are 28.8% in their last four games.

UConn does have some key advantages over the Boilermakers. They only turn the ball over 9.9 times per contest. Purdue gives it away 11.5 times a game, led by Braden Smith, who averages 2.7. As stated above, the Huskies are a terrific shot-blocking team, eighth in the country, and Clingan affects the game immensely.

Both teams have had terrific seasons, and this will be a game that many are eager to see. Throughout the season, the Huskies and Boilermakers have separated themselves as the top two teams.

UConn will prevail because the team has no weaknesses and functions like a well-oiled machine. Purdue will have to be at its peak level to take the trophy, and I feel that UConn will do just enough to win a tight game.