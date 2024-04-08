Baseball: Northwestern swept by Penn State, extending losing streak to nine

Last weekend, Northwestern traveled to University Park for a three-game series against Penn State. Fresh off an ugly series against Nebraska that extended its losing streak to six games, NU looked to reverse course against a mediocre Nittany Lions squad. But the team dropped all three of its games to extend the losing skid to nine and drop to 10-18 on the year.

The ‘Cats got off to a hot start in the first game of the series, with first baseman Trent Liolios knocking in a run in the top of the first inning. However, Penn State responded emphatically, blasting back-to-back jacks off of Nolan Morr to take an early 2-1 lead.

Morr continued to struggle early on. Tayven Kelley drove in a run in the bottom of the second before a Bobby Marsh double scored two more. After a J.T. Marr single brought Marsh home, Ben Greenspan took Morr out of the game. His final line was an unflattering 1.2 innings pitched and 6 earned runs.

The ‘Cats continued to fight, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning off a Bennett Markinson single and another run off a throwing error by Penn State’s Grant Norris. And, for his part, Matt McClure was solid in relief, going 5.1 innings and only giving up one earned run. However, the early damage from Penn State proved too much to overcome, as Northwestern dropped game one 8-4.

Preston Knott got things started with a bang for NU in the second game, homering to right field to give the ‘Cats an early score. An Adam Cecere RBI double in the bottom of the first tied the game, but Northwestern responded strongly. In the second inning, Knott hit his second home run of the game, adding two more runs. A third inning dinger by Jackson Freeman made it an exciting 4-1 ballgame.

Things went south quickly. In the bottom of the fourth, Marsh drove in two runs for Penn State, while Norris cranked two homers in the same inning. The four-run inning marked the end for Kyle Potthoff, who couldn’t capitalize on a strong early offensive showing from his teammates.

From there, the carnage continued, with PSU notching four more runs over the next two innings to extend their lead to 9-4. But in the top of the eighth, NU’s offense once again showed signs of life. A Liolios triple brought two runners home, and then Lorenzo Rios drove home Liolos to make it a 9-7 game. However, Penn State answered with its own trio of runs in the bottom of the inning, and Northwestern wound up losing game two 12-7.

Unlike the previous two contests, it was the Nittany Lions who struck first in game three, knocking in three runs in the bottom of the second. A third-inning Knott double to left center drove in a run to chip into the lead a little, but it ultimately proved insignificant. A Bryce Molinaro homer and Kyle Hannon triple in the bottom of the fourth showed just how rattled Garrett Shearer was, and he was promptly taken out.

However, a pitching change did not fix anything for the ‘Cats. Penn State scored an additional run in the fourth off a fielding error before scoring four more in the fifth and an additional five in the sixth to extend the lead to double digits. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh, with Penn State earning a resounding 15-1 victory to complete its sweep of NU.

Next up for the ‘Cats is a Tuesday game against UIC before they host a daunting Maryland squad for a weekend series in Evanston. Northwestern looks to earn its first victory since a Mar. 22 win over McNeese.