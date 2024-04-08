Softball: Five things to know from a dominant sweep over Michigan

April is always a pretty electric month in the sports calendar. We get Final Fours, the end of the regular season in the NBA and NHL, the NFL Draft, The Masters, the opening month of the MLB season and we even have a top-ranked lacrosse team right here on Evanston’s campus. All that is stellar, but right now, I’m having more fun watching Northwestern Wildcats softball.

The youthful ‘Cats have been mowing down opponents recently, and none more impressive than this past weekend’s series against Michigan. With scores of 9-1 (F/5), 8-5 and 5-4, the ‘Cats boldly reclaimed the throne of the Big Ten and extended their home winning streak to 33 games in the process. Here are five things to know from a delightful weekend of softball at the J:

1. Two-out pitching continues to be a driver of success

I’ve been mentioning it week after week, but when you’re blanking opponents in this category the way Northwestern has, it deserves attention. Regardless of who was in the circle, the Wolverines couldn’t get anything going with two outs, managing just a single hit across 19 attempts in the trio of games this weekend. That lone hit came in the seventh inning of game two of the series, and was immediately followed by a groundout to end the game and escape the inning unscathed.

Across Northwestern’s last eight contests, the Wildcats’ opponents are now 2-of-52 in two-out situations, good for an average of .038. It’s a testament to both the pitchers on the roster as well as the defense, who rank toward the top of the conference in fielding percentage.

2. First-year pitchers will be crucial in determining both the floor and ceiling of this team

It’s been well documented how special of a season Ashley Miller has put together this season. She collected another two wins this weekend and struck out 13 Wolverines over 12 innings of work. But what stood out to me was the efforts of two first-year pitchers: Riley Grudzielanek and Renae Cunningham.

As the season has gone on, both players have shouldered more responsibility. Northwestern has often taken a committee approach to Saturday games (as well as weekday games), utilizing a combination of Grudzielanek, Cunningham and Cami Henry to eat innings in the non-Miller starts. This weekend it was the two first-years who helped vault Northwestern to an 8-5 victory in the first game of the Saturday doubleheader.

For the first four innings of Grudzielanek’s start, I was impressed with her poise and composedness against a tough Michigan lineup. She’s not a lethal strikeout pitcher, but she did a good job keeping the ball in the park. Things unraveled for her in the fifth, but I saw enough to think that if Grudzielanek can limit her walks and generally boost her percentage of strikes thrown, Northwestern is working with something here.

Cunningham, who helped to salvage last weekend’s Saturday game as it was slipping away to the Buckeyes, continued her impressive play from the circle, tossing three innings of scoreless relief. The first-year allowed a single hit and didn’t walk any batters, making quick work of Michigan batters who bit early in counts. Seven of the 10 batters she faced ended up grounding out, a really positive indication for Cunningham. If Northwestern is able to produce two reliable pitchers, it bodes well for Northwestern both this season and beyond.

3. A Big Ten standings check-in

As you can see, this weekend’s sweep propelled Northwestern to the top of the conference standings, and in a year where many expected Northwestern to take a step back, the Wildcats look poised to contend for yet another Big Ten title. But it’s worth discussing that the team the Wildcats just swept entered the weekend atop these standings. Michigan was riding a 10-game win streak, having outscored its opponents 78-19 in that stretch, making Northwestern’s dominance all the more impressive.

Looking at the schedule, Northwestern does not play Penn State this season, nor does it have any remaining games against Minnesota, who the ‘Cats beat 5-2 in a game that technically counted as a non-conference game. The series to circle is Nebraska (April 26-28), which will be a road-set against the team I still believe is most likely to challenge Northwestern to be king of the hill. The following weekend’s series against Indiana is also worth monitoring as the Hoosiers, who have struggled at points this season, still have a loaded roster and just swept a three-gamer over Michigan State. That said, with the way this team is currently playing, I like the Wildcats’ chances over anyone.

4. The middle infield deserves some flowers

Nobody would dispute that Kansas Robinson and Bridget Donahey have been two of the most important Wildcats all season long. So much has been made of the offensive improvement of the sophomores — both have improved their batting average by over .200 points and currently hold the top two on-base percentages on the roster. But not nearly enough is made of their stellar defense in the middle of the infield.

Donahey had an error in Friday’s contest — only her second of the season — but has more than made up for it with impressive play after impressive play on the left side of the infield. Kate Drohan referred to her as the “point guard of the defense” earlier this week, and I’m inclined to agree. Robinson, meanwhile, although having a few more errors on the year, leads the team in double plays turned and thoroughly impressed this weekend, making several nice plays at second, including a “wow” play where she fielded a smoking ground ball several feet to her right, turned and threw a laser to get Lilly Vallimont out at first.

5. A glance at some Big Ten award races

Starting with Big Ten Player of the Year, with 14 games to go in the regular season, Kansas Robinson is certainly in the thick of the race, if not the frontrunner. The sophomore phenom, who at one point this weekend had a batting average of .500 (30 games into the season!) is neck-and-neck in my eyes with Minnesota’s Jess Oakland, with Rutgers’ Morgan Smith close behind. Robinson has the advantage in batting average and OBP, but because she’s six games and 29 at-bats behind Oakland, the Golden Gopher has the advantage in many of the counting stats, including hits, home runs, RBI and walks. It will be a tight one, but with a strong finish, Robinson could absolutely win it.

Looking at the race for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Ashley Miller is also right in the mix. Penn State’s Bridget Nemeth is 17-1 but just surrendered the most earned runs of her season in a 10-inning thriller against Nebraska. Meanwhile, Maryland’s Courtney Wyche has a sizable gap on the rest of the league in the strikeout column. A side-by-side comparison of all three pitchers shows just how tight it is.

And with several weeks remaining, there’s more than enough time for others to join the race. Jalen Adams (Iowa), Lauren Derkowski (Michigan), Liv Grey (Michigan State) and Brianna Copeland (Indiana) could all throw their way into consideration by the end of the season, although they currently sit a tier behind that top three in my view.

Finally, I also think Kate Drohan is very much in the running for Big Ten Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season. What she’s done after so many programs legends departed is nothing short of spectacular. Penn State’s Clarisa Crowell and Minnesota’s Piper Ritter also deserve attention, but if the ‘Cats win the Big Ten yet again, I think Drohan should be awarded as such.

Weekly Awards

Weekend MVP: It’s gotta be Kansas Robinson (5-for-10, four RBIs, two walks, two doubles, one home run) who has reached base in all 30 of Northwestern’s contests this season.

Best Play: For the second time this season, Ayana Lindsey went full superman in center field, and earned a spot on ESPN in the process:

Ayana Lindsey on @SportsCenter. AGAIN.



Her second time this season making Top 10 plays with a web gem in center field!#GoCats | #BeRemarkable pic.twitter.com/UZP35LcIH5 — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) April 7, 2024

First-year shoutout: I’m cheating my own rules and naming two. First, Izzy Cunnea, who had three extra-base hits and five RBIs this weekend, including a grand slam in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. But I’m also giving props to Emma Raye, who homered in the first game of the weekend and drew a walk-off walk with the bases loaded to clinch the sweep in game three (and, yes, that is yours truly on the play-by-play call):

Ethan’s favorite NU Softball thing he saw this week: Lots of nominees including Kate Drohan’s shattered clipboard and plenty of Northwestern sports heroes in attendance —from Danielle Williams and Maeve Nelson to Brooks Barnhizer, who threw out the first pitch on Saturday — but nothing quite made me smile as much as Danielle Williams’ dog Bowser, who was in attendance Saturday. Bowser the bernedoodle seemed to be enjoying the sweep as much as anyone else, and according to his Instagram page, Saturday was his birthday! We may be all about ‘Cats pride, but how could anyone say no to a puppy that adorable.

That’s a wrap on this week’s column. Next up for Northwestern is a Tuesday night road contest with in-state rival Illinois before returning home for a series of dates with the Terrapins of Maryland. See you back here next week!