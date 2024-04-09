Northwestern men’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Luke Hunger

Stats

2023-24 season statistics: 12.8 minutes per game, 3.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 assists per game, 0.1 steals per game, 45.3% FG, 20.0% 3PT, 68.4% FT.

After a shortened freshman season due to injury, Hunger got a full go-around in his sophomore year. For a player who moved quite often between the bench and the starting five, Hunger’s stats are a bit of a mixed bag, with the Montreal native showing improvement but also leaving issues to address ahead of the offseason.

Compared to his stats from six games last season, Hunger improved across the board — albeit only slightly — this year. His average point-per-game totals increased from 2.7 to 3.8, a stat that must be vastly improved upon. Hunger also improved his field goal percentage from 42.9% to 45.3%, while also seeing minimal upticks in free throw percentage, rebounds and assists.

Hunger saw the most playing time when he temporarily replaced Matt Nicholson in the starting lineup during the early stage of conference play. He was later replaced once again by Nicholson but returned to the starting five after Nicholson’s season-ending injury against Iowa, yet he struggled to produce at Nicholson’s level and replicate his success from earlier in the season.

Shot Distribution

From Hoop-Math:

Hunger got involved offensively on multiple fronts, even though he took the majority of his shots at the rim. Those shots accounted for just over half of his 95 attempts, making up 58.9% of the total. He was surprisingly active from beyond the arc, taking 31.6% of his shots from there. Hunger, while not the best three point shooter, was certainly daring enough to try his luck from deep this season.

Surprisingly, Hunger’s two-point jumpers only accounted for a small 9.5% of his total shots taken. With Hunger’s size and stature, many expected he would be more active in this range. Of these shots, he made a third of them, totaling only three made short-range jumpers all season long.

The Good

Similar to fellow big man Blake Preston, there were certain moments when Hunger shined, contributing a great deal to the ‘Cats in games they were able to win.

His performance in January against Michigan State — the game that was his first start as a Wildcat — was among his best, registering 10 points and 4 rebounds in 19 minutes on the court. Three weeks later against Ohio State, Hunger topped his totals against MSU with 11 points in 23 minutes, helping contribute to a 83-58 blowout Northwestern victory. He played 31 minutes out of the possible 40 against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament — his highest total of the season by far — showing that Hunger can play big minutes in crucial moments for this team.

Hunger, while not the best defender on Northwestern’s team, showed some improvement as the season went on. He played extremely well against FAU in March Madness, helping stop Vlad Goldin from being able to dominate up front for the Owls. He also helped in transition defense in that matchup, setting up many of the crucial plays that gave the ‘Cats an unbeatable edge down the stretch in overtime. Should Hunger find such rhythm next season, one can certainly point to the FAU matchup as a key point for measuring his defensive prowess.

The Bad

In Northwestern’s small-ball lineup, Hunger plays at center, a position that made him particularly vulnerable on the defensive end. Standing at 6-foot-10, he had difficulty at times in the paint against bigger, more aggressive players at the position. In a very physical Big Ten with the likes of Zach Edey, Clifford Omoruyi and Mady Sissoko playing center for their respective teams, Hunger’s smaller stature put him at an immediate disadvantage on that end of the floor. There were improvements made, especially toward the end of the season, but there were also bad moments that had profound impacts on many of NU’s close games.

Hunger also occasionally missed very easy baskets, especially in the paint. Against FAU, Hunger missed back-to-back layups, only making matters worse in a first half in which Northwestern shot atrociously from the field. While his stats on the offensive end improved, he wasn’t a powerhouse by any means. His clip of 20% from beyond the arc was much lower than the previous season’s total, even though it came from a significantly larger sample size. Hunger will need to improve in this category next season, especially given the absence of some of Northwestern’s better scorers from this year’s team.

The Bottom Line

For Hunger, a lot of his success next season will depend on whether or not Matt Nicholson remains on this roster. If Nicholson stays, Hunger should expect a similar role to the one he had this season, but could see his role expand massively should Nicholson not exercise his remaining year of eligibility.

In either situation, he will need to improve his numbers next season, as Blake Preston’s absence will give Hunger more playing time unless the ‘Cats add a transfer at the center position in the coming months. Without Nicholson, Hunger might have to step into a starting role, which would certainly demand a higher level of performance than what was given this season.

It’s hard to say whether Hunger’s season was a success or a failure, because many people would fail to agree with either of those assertions. He was good at times, but also showed a lack of consistency that was badly needed in NU’s rotation. Time will tell what his role will be come November when the ‘Cats begin play for the 2024-25 season, but Hunger is certainly in the position to have opportunities to both play and succeed in his junior season.