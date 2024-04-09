How Northwestern lacrosse took down No. 2 Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins walked into Saturday night carrying one of the most impressive streaks in collegiate lacrosse. The Terps hadn’t lost a conference game at home since 2006, at which point their head coach Cathy Reese was still at Denver. With Maryland facing top-ranked Northwestern and seeking revenge for last year’s Big Ten title game loss, a great game was almost assured.

60 minutes later, Maryland’s conference home winning streak lay smashed across the turf of the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. The 17-9 defeat was the largest Maryland loss since Feb. 17, 2023, and the first time the squad lost by more than five goals since April 22 of that same year. I’ll give you one guess who that April 22 loss was to (here’s a hint: it was the same team that beat Maryland in the Big Ten title game).

The most recent edition of the Northwestern-Maryland rivalry began auspiciously enough for the home team. Despite being outshot 8-4 through the first nine minutes, the Terrapins had managed to build a 4-3 lead. A big reason for that slim margin was a 5-2 edge for Maryland in the draw circle. But while the Terps’ edge in the draw circle would continue, their lead in the scoring margin would quickly dissipate.

After going down 4-3, Northwestern would erupt on an 11-1 run spanning across three quarters. A big reason for the run was the fact that Maryland simply stopped finding any consistent offense. During their run, the Wildcats forced 11 Maryland turnovers and a shot clock violation. Northwestern also took over the draw circle when it needed to — from the 14:21 mark to the 12:02 mark of the third quarter, the Wildcats tallied three draw controls. And all three of those possessions turned into goals.

Maryland was simply beaten in the 50/50 battles throughout the game. A team that normally commits under 15 turnovers per game committed a whopping 22, easily a season high. All those extra possessions ended up overwhelming Emily Sterling, Maryland’s All-American goalkeeper. While Sterling did have 10 saves in the game, nine of them came before the halftime break. Northwestern put up nine second half goals on 10 shots on goal, dropping Sterling’s save percentage for the game to a season-low 39.3%.

Despite having won five of the previous six contests against Maryland (that mark is now six of the last seven), the Wildcats clearly came into the game motivated. The squad tied a season high by picking up 22 ground balls, nearly seven above their season average of 15.3. The ‘Cats were shot out of a cannon defensively, holding Maryland scoreless for two separate quarter-length spans. From 6:31 in the first quarter to 4:29 in the second, Maryland did not score. From 4:27 in the second quarter to 2:49 in the third, Maryland did not score. While Maryland is the team with a top-10 scoring defense, one would be forgiven for thinking Northwestern is the shutdown squad after watching this affair.

Credit has to go to the defensive starters, who took on the form of the outfit that didn’t allow more than eight goals in a single NCAA tournament game last season. Sammy White, Kendall Halpern, Carleigh Mahoney and Hannah Gillespie were all integral parts of that title run, and each of them played major roles in this latest victory as well. White picked up two ground balls, Halpern picked up a ground ball and forced a turnover, Mahoney added a pair of ground balls and Gillespie added two ground balls of her own.

The fantastic foursome — along with help from Emerson Bohlig, Samantha Smith and Alia Marshall — utterly shut down Maryland’s offense. Hannah Leubecker, with 34 goals on the year heading, totaled just two. Eloise Clevenger, fourth nationally in assists this season, wasn’t able to tally a single one thanks to brilliant fan defense. Despite 19 draw controls, Maryland was able to tally only 17 shots on goal. For comparison, Northwestern recorded 27 shots on goal with only 10 draw controls.

Obviously Izzy Scane and Madison Taylor were their usual brilliant selves, tallying six goals apiece. Scane continued to prove that she might be the most unstoppable offensive force in collegiate sports this side of Caitlin Clark, taking a firmer grasp on the national goals lead with 59. Taylor, meanwhile, has proved that she’s next in line as a Wildcat great, putting in a Tewaaraton-worthy season of her own. Taylor currently sits at 71 points on the season, and Scane is hot on her tail at 69. The only other team with two players over 60 points is Loyola Maryland, but neither of their top two scorers have even cracked the 62-point barrier yet.

However, this last game wasn’t won with offense. It was won because Northwestern’s defense wrecked everything Maryland tried. This game wasn’t just reminiscent of a national title matchup because it was a No. 1 vs. No. 2. It was remniscient of a national title game because this gameplan was exactly how Northwestern walloped Boston College to bring banner number eight to Evanston last season. In that game, Northwestern forced over 20 turnovers, grabbed over 20 ground balls and put up 25 shots on goal. Those stats are the blueprint for building a championship. And if Northwestern follows that blueprint as well as it did Sunday, the Wildcats will very likely be headed for championship number nine.