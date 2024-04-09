Tennis: Women suffer first home defeat of the season, men split road trip

No. 37 Northwestern women’s tennis (14-6, 5-2 B1G) lost a nail-biter to No. 30 Wisconsin (16-2, 7-0 B1G), before responding with a comfortable victory at Minnesota.

The weekend started on Friday afternoon with the Badgers visiting the Combe Tennis Center, where Northwestern was previously 8-0 on the season. Wisconsin had won its first five Big Ten matches, so something had to give in this high-caliber matchup.

The ‘Cats authoritatively claimed the doubles point, with the 39th ranked pairing in the country Justine Leong and Christina Hand dispatching their opponents 6-0 at the No. 1 spot, and Maria Shusharina and Britany Lau winning 6-2 at No. 2.

Wisconsin’s singles lineup raised a few eyebrows. Sophomore Maria Sholokhova, who had previously played every match at the No. 1 spot and was on an 11-match winning streak, was rolled out at No. 2. She was replaced at No. 1 by senior Alina Mukhortova, who had a 6-3 record as the Badgers’ No. 2. Predictably, those two matches finished first — No. 78 Sholokhova took care of No. 110 Leong 6-2, 6-1, while Shusharina rolled through Mukhortova 6-3, 6-0.

From the very start of the singles, the match looked likely to come down to the wire. Wisconsin took four of the six first sets, but only after NU No. 3 Sydney Pratt squandered a 4-1 lead and dropped the first set 7-5 against Taylor Cataldi. Pratt was playing at No. 3 for the first time, having spent most of the season at No. 4 and 5. She posted an impeccable 13-2 record coming in.

Wisconsin No. 5 Ariel Johnson leveled the tie after defeating Kiley Rabjohns 6-2, 6-2. Rosie Garcia Gross put the Badgers ahead 3-2 on the day, sealing her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Britany Lau at No. 5 with a backhand down the line winner. But, just minutes later, Wisconsin No. 4 Xinyu Cai netted an overhead at deuce to give Christina Hand a 6-3, 6-3 victory and equalize the match at 3-3.

This left the fate of the match in the hands of Pratt and Cataldi. Having taken control of the match late in the first set, Cataldi kept on rolling at the start of the second, breaking to start the set. Pratt managed to recover the break down 4-3, but was immediately broken again. Cataldi did not blink when serving for the match, and was mobbed by her teammates as she sealed a dramatic 7-5, 6-4 victory that put Wisconsin over the finish line.

The ‘Cats responded well to that setback on Sunday in a trip to Minnesota (10-9, 3-4 B1G). They quickly claimed the doubles point again, with those same two pairings of Hand/Leong and Lau/Shusharina each winning 6-1.

Lau was first to finish in the singles, bouncing back from the disappointment of Friday to win her No. 6 match 6-4, 6-2. Leong did the same, finishing a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 2 shortly thereafter. Hand clinched the victory at No. 4, winning 6-4, 6-4. The other three matches finished and all went Northwestern’s way, putting the varnish on a 7-0 win on the day.

No. 64 Northwestern men’s tennis (8-15, 2-4 B1G) traveled to Wisconsin (1-17, 0-5 B1G) to face a struggling Badgers squad on Friday. The ‘Cats dropped the doubles point after No. 48 Gleb Blekher and Felix Nordby went down 6-3 at No. 1, and Saiprakash Goli and Chad Miller lost by the same scoreline at No. 3.

The singles was a different story. Blekher cruised through his match at No. 2, winning 6-1, 6-3. Wisconsin’s Tomas Zlatohlavek put his team back ahead with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Greyson Casey at No. 5, but it wasn’t long before Nordby leveled the tie once more with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory.

NU No. 1 Presley Thieneman earned himself a crucial 6-3, 6-4 victory to snap an eight-match losing streak. The clincher then came from junior Max Bengtsson, who came out on the right side of a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline. It was only Bengtsson’s second singles match of the season and the fifth of his college career. Goli finished off a 5-2 victory for Northwestern by winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.

The ‘Cats were less successful on a Sunday trip to No. 61 Nebraska (13-8, 2-3 B1G). They lost the doubles point again, with Casey/Thieneman at No. 2 and Goli/Miller at No. 3 the vanquished pairings. Blekher went down to No. 109 Calvin Mueller at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-1. Miller was defeated 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6, while Goli lost comprehensively at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1, to seal the match. The other three matches finished with Thieneman notching a lone win for Northwestern.

Men’s tennis is back on the road this Saturday to face Illinois (12-8, 3-3 B1G). Women’s tennis returns to the Combe Tennis Center for matches against Purdue (11-7, 4-4 B1G) on Friday and Indiana (6-16, 0-8 B1G) on Sunday.