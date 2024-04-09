BREAKING: Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson will return for fifth season

In one fell swoop, Northwestern basketball fans can take a huge sigh of relief.

On Tuesday night, guard Ty Berry and center Matthew Nicholson announced they would be returning to Northwestern for their fifth year of eligibility. Both players took to social media to announce that fans have yet to see the last of them in a purple uniform.

The beard is back! pic.twitter.com/qqxLt9NHef — Matthew Nicholson (@mtnicholso20) April 10, 2024

Both players’ 2023-24 season was cut short due to season-ending injuries. Berry tore his meniscus on Feb. 7 against Nebraska while Nicholson suffered a foot injury on March 2 against Iowa.

Before his injury, Berry was enjoying a career season for the Wildcats, posting career-bests in points per game (11.6), assists per game (1.4), field goal percentage (44.9), three-point percentage (43.3) and free throw percentage (89.5). In the two matchups against national championship runner-up Purdue, Berry posted 21 and 25 points while shooting 60% from the field. He ranked amongst the most lethal long-range shooters in the Big Ten before going down with the knee injury.

Nicholson, meanwhile, regressed slightly from his 2022-23 numbers but anchored the Northwestern defense with his domineering presence in the post. The big man averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while also posting a career-best 1.8 assists per game. His 14-point, 16-rebound effort on the road against Indiana may have been the best single-game performance of Nicholson’s career. But right as he was rounding into form, the foot injury suffered against Iowa sidelined him for Northwestern’s postseason push.

Now with both players opting to return, Northwestern quickly answers one of the biggest questions of its offseason and can now turn to the transfer portal should the team seek to replace Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg with that option.

The return of two of Northwestern’s most experienced players bodes well for Chris Collins’ squad, who will enter the 2024-25 season looking to make the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season, although the Big Ten will look different with four new teams contending for the conference crown.

Any way you dice it, Tuesday night gives reason for celebration in Evanston.