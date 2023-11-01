How Northwestern can win the Big Ten West

Northwestern sits at a balmy 4-4 after an improbable 33-27 victory against Maryland last Saturday, placing the ‘Cats a mere one game back from the Big Ten West title with four games to play. Is it likely that they win the division? Probably not, but Brendan Sullivan and his Heisman-caliber handlebar mustache have Wildcat faithful believing anything is possible. Here’s how Northwestern can get it done:

Scenario One: Win out, get a little help

The path for the ‘Cats is a lot easier if they win out. As it stands after Week Nine, Northwestern sits in fifth place in the West with two conference wins. It is one game behind Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin, who are tied for first place in the division with three conference wins. Northwestern doesn’t control its own destiny in the division as it only has two of the four first place teams left on their schedule (Iowa and Wisconsin), meaning that the ‘Cats would need losses from Minnesota and Nebraska to get the job done.

The primary tiebreaker in the Big Ten is head-to-head, so the ‘Cats would only need Minnesota to lose one of their remaining four games if they win out. Fortunately, the Golden Gophers face third-ranked Ohio State on the road in three weeks, and I really can’t see a world where P.J. Fleck’s guys can steal a win in Columbus.

Nebraska poses a bigger problem. In the first year of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers appear to have a legitimate shot to win the Big Ten West. Since Northwestern lost to the Cornhuskers in Week Eight, it would need Nebraska to finish no better than 2-2 the rest of the way. Nebraska is only projected to win one of their remaining four games according to ESPN FPI, with that one win coming this Saturday on the road against a struggling Michigan State team.

However, Nebraska seems to have found their stride in recent weeks, ripping off three wins in a row after an embarrassing 45-7 loss to Michigan. The Huskers play at Michigan State, home vs. Maryland, at Wisconsin, and home vs. Iowa in their final four games. Northwestern needs the Cornhuskers to cool off and lose at least two of those games to keep the dream alive.

To summarize the path to Indy in this scenario:

Northwestern wins out AND

Minnesota loses at least one game AND

Nebraska loses at least two games

Scenario Two: Win three out of four, get a little more help

It gets a little more complicated for the ‘Cats if they go 3-1 down the stretch, and the path to the promised land varies substantially depending who they lose to. Yet no matter who that one loss comes against, Nebraska and Minnesota would each need to lose one more game apiece, meaning the red-hot Cornhuskers (relatively, of course – our little brothers from Lincoln haven’t made a bowl game since 2016) would have to go 1-3 in their final four games, and Minnesota would have to finish 2-2.

The Golden Gophers are 3-1 since they fell to Northwestern, most recently taking down No. 24 Iowa, 12-10, in a classic Big Ten West shootout. They have Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin left on their schedule, in addition to their date with Ohio State. ESPN FPI projects them to go 2-1 in their non-Ohio State matchups, beating Illinois and Purdue while losing to Wisconsin.

If Northwestern loses to Wisconsin or Iowa

Iowa and Wisconsin are by far Northwestern’s most important games remaining as those two teams are ahead of the ‘Cats in the West. If Northwestern were to lose either game, the winning side would have to lose out to keep the ‘Cats in contention. If Northwestern beats Iowa at Wrigley, but loses to Wisconsin in Week 11, it would need Iowa to lose at least one other game and need Wisconsin to lose each of its three remaining games.

Both Wisconsin and Iowa are favored by ESPN FPI in each of their remaining four games. Iowa’s offense remains archaic and Brian Ferentz may be a dead man walking, but I can’t see a world where Iowa goes 0-3 against the gauntlet that is Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska.

Wisconsin is a 9.5-point road favorite against 2-6 Indiana, who has lost four straight games (though the Hoosiers did give Penn State a scare last week). Wisconsin also has Nebraska left on its schedule, which means that if the Badgers beat Northwestern, they must also lose to the Cornhuskers. Realistically, Northwestern must get victories against Iowa and Wisconsin to keep its title hopes alive.

To summarize the path to Indy in this scenario:

Northwestern loses to either Iowa or Wisconsin AND

Iowa/Wisconsin (whichever team beats NU) must finish 0-3 AND

Iowa/Wisconsin (whichever team loses to NU) must finish no better than 1-2 AND

Nebraska must finish no better than 1-3, with that one win coming against Wisconsin if Wisconsin beats Northwestern AND

Minnesota must finish no better than 2-2

If Northwestern loses to Purdue or Illinois

As much as I’d like to believe that David Braun is the reincarnation of Bear Bryant and Northwestern will run the table, the ‘Cats’ most realistic path to Indy probably includes a loss somewhere along the way. If that loss comes against either Purdue or Illinois, the two teams sitting at the bottom of the West, the ‘Cats have a reasonable, if not convoluted, path to Big Ten West glory.

The Nebraska and Minnesota problem would remain the same in this hypothetical, where NU loses a game to either Purdue or Illinois: Northwestern would need two losses from the Golden Gophers and three from the Cornhuskers.

Wisconsin and Iowa would both need to lose at least two more games, including both of their respective games against Northwestern.

Purdue and Illinois each only have one conference win at the moment, and if either team were to beat Northwestern, they would still need to win out the rest of the way to snatch the West. Purdue still has Michigan left on their schedule, so barring a vintage performance from the Spoilermakers in Ann Arbor, Northwestern should not have to worry about the Big Ten West team from Indiana in this scenario.

Illinois, however, plays Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana before its battle with the ‘Cats on Thanksgiving weekend. In an ideal world, the Illini would lose to Indiana – who are in the Big Ten East and do not pose a threat to Northwestern’s title aspirations – and help the ‘Cats out by winning one of their games against Iowa and Minnesota.

To summarize this mess of a scenario, the path to Indy in this scenario is:

Northwestern loses to either Purdue or Illinois AND

Minnesota must finish no better than 2-2 AND

Nebraska must finish no better than 1-3 AND

Wisconsin and Iowa must finish no better than 2-2 (including a loss to Northwestern) AND

Purdue/Illinois (whichever team beats Northwestern) must lose at least 1 other game

Scenario Three: Win two out of four, get an ungodly amount of help

There is a ridiculous hypothetical that has been circulating on Twitter where Northwestern can “win” the West in a 7-way tie by going 2-2 in their remaining four games. Unfortunately, I am pretty sure that Purdue would come out on top, winning the worst tiebreaker in human history to book a trip to Indy at 5-7 (the math here is insane, so I’m relying on playoffpredictors.com). I don’t know if a non-bowl-eligible team has ever played in the Big Ten championship, and I don’t really want to find out, but what a fitting conclusion it would be for the wackiest division in Power 5 college football.

In this dream/nightmare scenario, Northwestern would win against Purdue and Wisconsin and lose against Iowa and Illinois. Would Northwestern hang a banner to celebrate one-seventh of a Big Ten West title? After what transpired this offseason, I’d bring out all the stops. Hang that banner, parade through the streets of Evanston, replace the Arch with a 20-foot tall statue of David Braun. March through the Arch? I’d rather watch the class of 2028 walk through a Colossus-style statue of the greatest interim coach in college football history.

Realistically though, the 2023 football season should be considered a success for the ‘Cats regardless of whether or not they book a trip to Indianapolis. Northwestern was picked to finish last in just about every single Big Ten season preview, and it’s borderline miraculous to be even entertaining dreams of a Big Ten West title eight games into the season. I’d build that 20-foot statue for Braun if his guys are able to scrape out two more wins and earn a trip to a bowl game. The fact of the matter is that Northwestern is playing meaningful football games in November for the first time since the pandemic, and in a season that began under such a cloud of uncertainty, that alone is reason for celebration.